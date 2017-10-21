“Unite the Fight” rally to end gun violence

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate community is coming together Saturday afternoon to bring an end to the gun violence that has rocked Gaffney.

The event is called “Unite the Fight”, and organizers say they started the movement because they were tired of the violence.

This all started after several deadly shootings rocked the small community. Jasmine McGill and Kamryn Bradley were both shot and killed, and their cases are still unsolved.

The event Saturday is bringing together community leaders and law enforcement officials to show residents everyone is in the fight together. There will also be a vigil for the victims of gun violence.

For organizers Darion Rainey and Eric Lattimore, this is the first step in building a stronger Gaffney, and maybe even finding answers to some of the unsolved shootings.

“It hurts, because being in a community like Gaffney, it’s a very small town, so when something like that happens, it rocks it,” Rainey said. “We’ve got fear separating our community apart.”

The event is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on North Limestone St. Anyone attending is asked to bring a case of bottled water to donate to disaster relief.