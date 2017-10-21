Upstate sheriff’s office mourns after deputy loses battle to cancer

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Saturday, saying they lost one of their own to cancer.

In the post, the sheriff’s office says their brother, Deputy Mack, lost his battle to brain cancer Friday night.

They say he was a dedicated deputy, a big part of the sheriff’s office family, and will be greatly missed.

The post included pictures of Deputy Mack and a brain cancer awareness ribbon.

