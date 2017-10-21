VIDEO: Officer moved to tears after DWI stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a normal night for New Mexico State Police Officer Toby Lafave when he spotted a driver in a gold Cadilac going 96 mph down an interstate, weaving through traffic.

When the officer pulled the driver over, he immediately noticed a little girl unbuckled in the front seat and asked the driver what she was thinking driving like that.

The woman, identified as Yvonne Ukestine, responded, “I was scared.”

Lafave then asked why she was scared, and she said it was because of the freeway. The officer asked Ukestine to get out of the car, which she had trouble doing. Then she cut him off while he was questioning her.

She later told him she had just come from a concert. During the officer’s questioning, the woman could barely stand on her own.

She told the officer she was worried about her 6-year-old niece, who was still in the front seat.

“I think she’s scared,” she said in a video released by police.

“Yeah, I’m sure she is,” Officer Lafave replied. “I’d be afraid, especially the way you were driving. I’d be afraid, too.”

He then began to test Ukestine, something he’s no stranger to doing. After failing multiple tests, Officer Lafave arrested the woman.

After putting her in his police unit, he found strollers in the trunk of the car. He was speaking with someone on the phone about picking up the little girl when he got choked up.

“Hey baby, I’ll get it, I’ll get it,” he said to the little girl as she tried to close the trunk of the car.

At that point, he could barely speak on the phone.

He walked back over to the car and said to another officer, “That makes my heart hurt.”

He was moved to tears by the gravity of that moment, and before walking back to his patrol car, he said, “God, it breaks my heart.”

Court paperwork shows Ukestine struck a plea deal on the DWI charge on Oct. 20. She was also charged with child abuse, but that will be dropped.

