Woman stabbed with garden shears during fight, police say

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed with garden shears at Mount Scott Presbyterian Church in SE Portland Friday evening.

Investigators learned there is an ongoing dispute between the victim and suspect. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and the PPB assault division was notified.

Portland police officers took the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Darlene Allen, into custody and are investigating the incident.

Allen was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of 2nd-degree assault.

