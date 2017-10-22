Florida man killed while crossing street in Greenville Co.

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say one person is dead after being hit by a car while crossing street. Highway Patrol says a 54-year old man from Clearwater, Florida was killed.

It happened on Fairview Road, about a half a mile south of Simpsonville, just before midnight Saturday.

Troopers say a 20 year old driving south on Fairview Road in a pick up truck hit the pedestrian.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the driver immediately stopped and called 911.

The driver, along with three passengers in the truck, was seat-belted and did not suffer any injuries.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, no charges have been filed.

The case is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol.