Hundreds honor former BHP baseball player killed in ATV accident

BELTON, SC – Several hundred people gathered at Belton-Honea Path High School Sunday night, for a service honoring former superstar baseball player, Blake Holliday.

The first part of the service was held in the school auditorium.

Many coaches took the podium to speak highly of the pitcher’s warm smile and loving heart.

“Speak kindly to people… I think that’s what Blake wants,” said BHP coach Steve Williams.

Others shared memories of the player, describing him as someone that could befriend anyone.

Holliday, 19, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after getting into an ATV accident on Major Road, near his home.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The coroner’s office said he died of head trauma.

The athlete helped lead his BHP team to back-to-back state titles, and went on to play at Clemson.

He later transferred to Erskine College.

The school’s baseball team has dedicated their 2018 season to Holliday.

Players from all teams joined coaches on stage Sunday evening, to honor the Belton native.

After an hour-long ceremony, those at the service walked down to the baseball field and released a bundle of balloons into the sky.

“This was his life. This is where we lived from age 4 when he was on the baseball field,” Holliday’s father, Richard Holliday told 7 News.

Richard Holliday expressed gratitude for community support, and said he was proud of everything his son accomplished.

“We’re just so blessed that he was our son,” he said.

Holliday’s jersey and photograph were placed on the field, marking the memories that many said, would not be forgotten.

“There were friendships made here that will never be broken,” said his father.