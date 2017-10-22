Suspect identified in Williamston shooting

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Police Department has identified a suspect in Saturday’s shooting on E Carolina St.

According to the Williamston Police Department’s Facebook page, Bobby Lee Slade, 43 has ties to the Williamston area. He is currently wanted for three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Slade is described as a 6′ tall man, weighing roughly 167 lbs.

It is unknown if the suspect has a vehicle but should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information about this suspect, please call Detective Gene Culbertson at 864-847-4012.