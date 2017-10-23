7 Things to Do This Week!

It’s the week before Halloween and there are parties for kids and adults popping up everywhere! But it’s not just Halloween happening in the Carolinas. Here are some of the top events going on this week in our area!
Family Fun: “Boo!seum” @ The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, Saturday, October 28
Family Fun: “Boo in the Zoo” @ The Greenville Zoo, Saturday, October 27 & Sunday, October 29
Family Fun: “Halloween at Heritage Park”, 861 SE Main St., Simpsonville, Saturday, October 28
For Adults: “Haunted Barcade” @ TILT Arcade Bar, 221 N. Main St., Greenville, Saturday, October 28
Sports: “Spinx Runfest”, Fluor Field, Greenville, Saturday, October 28
Food: “The Dapper Donut” Grand Opening, 700 Haywood Rd., Greenville, Wednesday, October 25
Food: “Soup Day” with Hub City Empty Bowls, Chapman Cultural Center, Spartanburg, Saturday, October 28
More:
Music: “The Avett Brothers”, US Cellular Center, Asheville, Friday, October 27 & Saturday, October 28
Music: An Evening with Gladys Knight & Friends, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Sunday, October 29
Music: “Jazz on the Square”, Morgan Square, Downtown Spartanburg, Friday, October 27