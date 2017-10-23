AVOID W.O. Ezell Blvd in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG POLICE ALERT

Please avoid W.O. Ezell Blvd (US 29) if at all possible. Due to several downed trees, this area is extremely congested.

In bound of WO is not passable at this time from around Powell Mill to Briarwood. Numerous roads in Woodland Heights/Park Hills neighborhoods are also blocked off from downed trees. It is best to divert your route to John B White Sr Blvd as early as possible.

Camelot Dr is clear but due to heavy traffic it may take you awhile to get to it from Blackstock.