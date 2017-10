Asheville Police say they got a call for a snake in at a hotel.

When they got there, they found a 5-foot boa constrictor in the bed.

They say the snake can be picked up at the Buncombe Co. Animal Shelter if it belongs to you.

Police posted the following on their Facebook page:

“We never know what calls for service we will receive. Today it was a 5-foot boa constrictor in a hotel bed! If this fellow belongs to you he can be picked up at the Buncombe County Animal Shelter!”