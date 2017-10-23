Downtown apartments approved at Spartanburg city council meeting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Seven acres of land near downtown Spartanburg will soon be turned into an apartment village.

The plans for a 200-unit downtown apartment complex were unanimously approved at tonight’s city council meeting.

The decision was made after a Florida developer came with plans to build multiple apartment buildings, ultimately changing the city’s landscape.

According to the City of Spartanburg’s Twitter, this agreement will increase the number of downtown units by nearly 50%.

The cost of the project is expected to hit 30 million dollars and the city is also giving tax incentives to the development.

The project will include 3 buildings and a 300-car parking lot.

The development will sit on the land between the “Chapman Cultural Center” and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

If all goes according to plans, the complex should be done by June of 2020.

