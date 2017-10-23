Gamecocks host Va Tech in “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” game on Nov. 5

COLUMBIA (WSPA) USC will host Virginia Tech in a men’s college basketball exhibition game to raise money for hurricane recovery relief.

The “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” game will be played on Sunday November 5 at 2:00 pm at Colonial Life Arena.

The exhibition game will raise money to help people impacted by recent hurricanes in Texas, south Florida and Puerto Rico. General admission tickets will be sold for ten dollars apiece.

“The NCAA should be commended in allowing schools to play games like the one we will play against Virginia Tech to help raise much needed funds to the communities that are in dire need of our help,” said USC head basketball coach Frank Martin in a written statement.

Martin is a native of South Florida and Gamecock assistant coach Chuck Martin has family members in Puerto Rico who have been impacted by the storms.

The Gamecocks will officially open the 2017-18 season at Wofford on November 10 for a game that will officially open the new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on campus.

Hey #gamecockNation come watch a game between 2 NCAA tournament teams, cheer on your #Gamecocks and help @TeamCoachBuzz & I raise $$ https://t.co/e2M4vuzayp — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) October 23, 2017