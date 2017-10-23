Gamecocks vs UGA game set for Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs will have a 3:30 pm ET kickoff from Sanford Stadium (92,746) in Athens on Saturday, November 4, the SEC office announced today. The SEC Eastern Division showdown will be televised nationally on CBS as the first part of a double-header.

Georgia leads the all-time series by a 49-18-2 margin, including a 28-8 record when the games have been played in Athens, but the Gamecocks have won four of the last seven meetings between the two long-time rivals. The November 4 matchup will be only the third time since 1980 that the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met after September (they played on Oct. 6 in 2012 and on Oct. 9, 2016), and is the second-latest date in the history of the series that extends back to 1894, exceeded only by the November 18 game in 1939.

The Gamecocks are 5-2 overall and tied for second in the SEC East with a 3-2 mark heading into this week’s home game versus Vanderbilt. The third-ranked Bulldogs are a perfect 7-0 overall and lead the East with a 4-0 record. They play Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The last time the two teams faced each other on CBS resulted in a Carolina 38-35 win in Columbia on September 13, 2014.

CBS will televise the LSU at Alabama game that evening, beginning at 8 pm ET.