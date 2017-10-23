Gov. McMaster in Greenville Monday to talk business, sanctuary cities

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)-South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is slated to speak at the 40th Annual Joint Meeting of the Southeast United States/Japan Association Monday in Greenville. It brings together many political and business leaders from around the Southeastern United States and Japan.

Other people attending include:

· Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce

· Minor Shaw, Southeast United States/Japan Association Chairman

· Teruo Asada, Japan-United States Southeast Association Chairman

· James Zumwalt, Sasakawa USA Chief Executive Officer and former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau

-Heads of Delegation from six other states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The mission of the Southeast United States/Japan Association and the Japan-United States Southeast Association is to promote mutual ties of investment, trade education, tourism and friendly relations between Japan and seven southeastern member states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Following his appearance at the conference, McMaster plans to hold a press conference to announce proposal to prohibit sanctuary cities in South Carolina.

Stay tuned – Monday we unveil plans to beef up laws to prevent sanctuary cities in SC. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 20, 2017