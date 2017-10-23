Inmate dies after fight at Perry Correctional in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A prisoner at Perry Correctional in Greenville Co. has died after a fight.

Prison officials say the fight happened over the weekend.

There are not a lot of details about how many inmates were involved or the name of the person killed.

No guards were involved or hurt.

