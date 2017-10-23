Man turns himself in after bank robbery in Spartanburg

Related Coverage Arthur State Bank robbed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has turned himself in after a bank was robbed Friday afternoon, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

59-year-old Melvin Curtis Cheek has been charged with bank robbery after the Arthur State Bank on Highway 29 was robbed.

The incident happened at about 1:13 p.m. on Friday, deputies say.

The suspect, later identified as Cheek, was described as a taller man wearing all dark clothing and carrying a colorful shopping bag, according to deputies.

Investigators say Cheek got into a tan two-door extended cab pickup truck after the robbery.

Deputies attempted to find Cheek using their K-9 team but were unsuccessful.

Deputies say several citizens called Friday evening to identify Cheek as the suspect.

After receiving the calls, deputies were able to search Cheek’s home where they found evidence that was seen in the bank’s surveillance video.

Cheek was not home at the time of the search, but deputies say he contacted them twice to confess that he committed the robbery.

Deputies say Cheek told them he was going to turn himself in on Wednesday after he “took care of some personal matters,” but he turned himself in on Monday instead.

