NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in November

Here is a list of what is coming and leaving Netflix in November.

Avail. 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Avail. 11/2/17

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 11/4/17

Williams

Avail. 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

Avail. 11/6/17

The Dinner

Avail. 11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

Avail. 11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/12/17

Long Time Running

Avail. 11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Avail. 11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

Avail. 11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Avail. 11/16/17

9

Avail. 11/17/17

A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/20/17

Piranha

Avail. 11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Avail. 11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Avail. 11/23/17

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Avail. 11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

Avail. 11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Avail. 11/30/17

The Details

Winning

LAST CALL

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta



Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Leaving 11/8/17

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving 11/11/17

Goosebumps

Leaving 11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving 11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

Leaving 11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know



Leaving 11/22/17

The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/30/17

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler