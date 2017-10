ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)– The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor the annual National Night Out family event Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, festivities will be from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center. First responders frp, fore. EMS and law enforcement will be there. There will be candy, prizes and give-a ways.

You’ll also be able to see vehicles from the agencies including fire trucks, an ambulance, police cars, and SWAT vehicles.