Politicians expected in court Tuesday for criminal conspiracy indictment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- A battle in the Statehouse is brewing after several politicians are indicted following a public corruption case involving long-time political consultant Richard Quinn, Sr. Quinn along with Senator John Courson, who’s facing charges of misusing campaign money are now being joined by other politicians named in the case.

1st circuit solicitor David Pascoe announced the new indictments last week, bringing the total to 5.Each of the men are facing multiple charges ranging from criminal conspiracy to statutory misconduct in office.

Representative Richard Quinn, Jr. and Senator John Courson have both been suspended from the Statehouse after being indicted for the charges. It’s a charge that has some members of the General Assembly worried about the negative light it sheds on the State house.

Representative Kirkman Finlay III said, “People have a fairly low opinion of politicians both state and national not always with their individual member. and i think one of the struggles we have as a nation is to understand politicians are just like everybody else. they make mistakes.’

Former representatives Tracy Edge and James Harrison are also indicted in the case, accused of criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office and perjury.

Finlay says the only way to boost morale and get over situations like these are to be more aware of what our legislators are doing. “It’s hard to believe that it matters, being involved, involves more than Facebook, it involves more than calling and yelling at people, it really involves being proactive. i am in no way excusing criminal behavior if it’s happened but i also think it can get a little overplayed too,” added Finlay.

The men are scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Richland County.

The penalty for criminal conspiracy is up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.