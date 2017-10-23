Red Cross opens shelter at Spartanburg church after severe weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Spartanburg, according to a press release.

Officials say about 25 to 30 homes were damaged Monday afternoon, impacting as many as 75 people.

Most of that damage was reported in Spartanburg, Pickens, and Abbeville counties.

Members of the First Baptist Church will be providing dinner to those who stay in the shelter.

“While we are thankful no one was hurt during the storm, the damage left behind reminds us to always be prepared whenever there is a threat of severe weather,” explained Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO. “Our dedicated disaster workers will work side-by-side those impacted by Monday’s weather to make sure they have everything they need.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg police release new details in Duncan Park assault case An Upstate woman is behind bars after Spartanburg Police say she lied about a sexual assault incident last month.

Suspect identified in Williamston shooting The Williamston Police Department has identified a suspect in Saturday’s shooting on E Carolina St.

UPDATE: Greenville Co. missing teen located A teen missing in Greenville County has been located, according to deputies.

ID of pedestrian hit, killed near Anderson Co. Jockey Lot A man is dead after a crash near the Anderson County Jockey Lot, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Unite the Fight” rally to end gun violence An Upstate community is coming together Saturday afternoon to bring an end to the gun violence that has rocked Gaffney.