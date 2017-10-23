Red Cross opens shelter at Spartanburg church after severe weather

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Spartanburg, according to a press release.

Officials say about 25 to 30 homes were damaged Monday afternoon, impacting as many as 75 people.

Most of that damage was reported in Spartanburg, Pickens, and Abbeville counties.

Members of the First Baptist Church will be providing dinner to those who stay in the shelter.

“While we are thankful no one was hurt during the storm, the damage left behind reminds us to always be prepared whenever there is a threat of severe weather,” explained Louise Welch Williams, Regional CEO. “Our dedicated disaster workers will work side-by-side those impacted by Monday’s weather to make sure they have everything they need.”

More stories you may like on 7News

 