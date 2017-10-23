Simpsonville pumpkin patch donates sales to local non-profits

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WPSA)–Greenville’s largest charity pumpkin patch is now open and ready for local support located at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Simpsonville.

The pumpkin patch supports local nonprofits when you purchase a pumpkin and is in its 11th year of operation.

TThe patch has raised $213,000 throughout its history, and has donated 100% of those profits to local charities including Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Fountain Inn Kids Enrichment, Holy Cross Academy Scholarship Fund, James Monroe Mission House, Little Steps, Safe Harbor, Upstate Warrior Solution, Greenville Literacy Association, Golden Strip Emergency Relief and the Greenville Free Medical Clinic.

The effort is made possible by more than 500 volunteers who unload more than 3000 large pumpkins, as well as smaller pumpkins, corn stalks, and gourds.

Families can also enjoy wagon rides for children and a fall-themed photo booth.

Here’s more from the church about a pumpkin carving contest:

“In addition to the fun at the patch, pumpkin purchasers also have an opportunity to win up to $10,000 in a pumpkin carving contest hosted by Pumpkins USA. Interested carvers will have to upload a photo of their creation on Facebook, accompanied by a sticker that proves the carver purchased the pumpkin at one of Pumpkins USA’s patches nationwide. Contest winners will be determined through Facebook votes.”

“The patch will again be located at 109 W. Trade Street in front of Vaughn’s Country Store. Hours of the patch will be Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The patch will remain open through Halloween or until all the pumpkins are sold. The patch accepts cash, checks, and major credit cards.

For additional information on the pumpkin patch, visit the official Facebook page or contact Randy Cockrill at rcockrill1@gmail.com.