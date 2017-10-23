Special council meeting called to discuss Sheriff allegations

A special council meeting has been called for Tuesday October 24th, to discuss recent allegations against Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

Last week, allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Lewis were outlined in a 40 page lawsuit, filed by former Sheriff’s assistant Savanah Nabors.

In a press conference last Thursday, Lewis admitted to an extramarital encounter with his subordinate, but denied all criminal allegations. During the press conference, Lewis stated he would remain on the job.

County council chair Butch Kirven tells 7 News that with all the recent allegations, he wanted council to sit down together and discuss them.

The meeting, which will be open to the public, will start at 6p.m. “We’re going to discuss everything from A to Z,” said Kirven.

A recent call for a forensic financial audit of the Sheriff’s Office by Councilman Joe Dill, will not be on the agenda. Dill has asked for the matter to be taken up at a November 7th council meeting.

Kirven says that the county attorney will be present at the meeting. Kirven says council will seek the advice of the county attorney on whether they can take a position on the issue.

Kirven released a statement on Friday, on behalf of council:

“Given Sheriff Will Lewis’ public admission on October 19, 2017, to his “moral failure,” Greenville County Council wishes to reassure County citizens that the safety of the public and the protection of citizens’ lives and property are its foremost priority.

County Council wants to assure all of the men and women who serve in the Sheriff’s Department that they have the Council’s full support as they continue to perform their duties in protecting the citizens of Greenville County. County Council is confident in their dedication, courage and commitment in carrying out their mission.”

SLED opened an investigation into Nabors’ allegations in September, after Nabors posted a blog about the claims. The blog has since been taken down.

The SLED investigation is ongoing.

To read the full lawsuit, click here: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit