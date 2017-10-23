Tornado Watch, Severe Weather for parts of SC & WNC

Can’t see the radar on the app? CLICK HERE

Upstate SC and Western NC are expecting severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 3 PM.

ABBEVILLE

ANDERSON

GREENIVLLE

LAURENS

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 PM Monday.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABBEVILLE

ANDERSON

CHEROKEE

GREENVILLE

GREENWOOD

LAURENS

NEWBERRY

PICKENS

RICHLAND

SALUDA

SPARTANBURG

UNION

YORK

NORTH CAROLINA

AVERY

BURKE

CATAWBA

CLEVELAND

GASTON

MCDOWELL

MECKLENBURG

POLK

RUTHERFORD

A flood warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:15 PM Monday.

BUNCOMBE

HENDERSON

MCDOWELL

RUTHERFORD

YANCEY

A flood warning has been issued for Transylvania Co. until 7 PM Monday.