Tornado Watch, Severe Weather for parts of SC & WNC

Upstate SC and Western NC are expecting severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties until 3 PM.
ABBEVILLE
ANDERSON
GREENIVLLE
LAURENS
A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 PM Monday.
SOUTH CAROLINA
ABBEVILLE
ANDERSON
CHEROKEE
GREENVILLE
GREENWOOD
LAURENS
NEWBERRY
PICKENS
RICHLAND
SALUDA
SPARTANBURG
UNION
YORK
NORTH CAROLINA
AVERY
BURKE
CATAWBA
CLEVELAND
GASTON
MCDOWELL
MECKLENBURG
POLK
RUTHERFORD
A flood warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:15 PM Monday.
BUNCOMBE
HENDERSON
MCDOWELL
RUTHERFORD
YANCEY
A flood warning has been issued for Transylvania Co. until 7 PM Monday.