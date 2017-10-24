24th Annual Auction for a Cause coming up in Spartanburg.

It’s a night out to benefit those in need in the Upstate.

The 2017 Action for a Cause is happening on November 3 and if you purchase tickets ahead of time, those dollars benefit Upstate charities directly.

The event takes place at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

You can expect a live auction, two silent auctions, free food and live music.

All money raised at the event supports The Bethlehem Center, (bethlehemcenter.org) Camp Sertoma,(link below) Safe Home’s Rape Crisis Coalition, (shrcc.org) Spartanburg Humane Society, (spartanburghumane.org) The Haven (thehavenshelter.com) and Upstate Family Resource Center (upstatefrc.org)

If you buy tickets through individual organizations, the money will go directly to that group.

The theme this year is the Magic of Giving.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS supporting Camp Sertoma

https://auction4acause.net/flyer-2/