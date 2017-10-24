‘Are you kidding me?’: Kid Rock says no to US Senate run

Associated Press Published:
Kid Rock
FILE - This May 5, 2015 file photo shows musician Kid Rock performing during National Concert Day in New York. Activists in Detroit trying to persuade Kid Rock to stop displaying the Confederate flag at concerts plan to meet this week with General Motors over the Chevrolet brand's sponsorship of the musician's summer tour. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock says he’s not running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Kid Rock told SiriusXM host Howard Stern, “Are you kidding me?” during an expletive-laden interview Tuesday.

The Detroit-area rocker has been teasing the public for months. At a Sept. 12 concert, Kid Rock was introduced as Michigan’s “next senator” and talked about running for president.

According to the Detroit Free Press , Kid Rock said his staff knew there wouldn’t be a run for office. But with all the attention, and a new album in the works, he says he told them: “Let’s roll with it for a while.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was a target of protests during recent Detroit concerts because of his use of the Confederate flag.