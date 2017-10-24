Boil water advisory issued for areas in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for some areas in Spartanburg County, according to the Liberty-Chesnee-Fingerville Water District.

This comes after a main break at the Liberty pump station, officials say.

The advisory is for those in the areas of Bryant Road, across 85 to Fairview Church Road.

There are also some customers near the Ingles supermarket on Highway 221 who are affected.

The advisory will be in place until further notice.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

