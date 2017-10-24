Bond granted for politicians indicted in criminal conspiracy case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)–Bond has been set for the 5 politicians indicted for criminal conspiracy last week. Representative Rick Quinn and Senator John Courson have both been suspended from the Statehouse since these allegations.

Tuesday, the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe outlined some of the background for the charges in front of the judge.

Former representatives Tracy Edge and James Harrison are accused of taking money from Quinn and Associates while in office for lobbying principals. Solicitor Pascoe said Edge received close to $300,000 from Quinn and Associates after he became chair of the House Healthcare Budget Subcommittee. Payments for all of the men seemed to stop when they left their positions, according to Pascoe.

Quinn Jr., Tracy Edge, John Courson and James Harrison received $10,000 personal recognizance bonds. Richard Quinn Sr. was granted a $15,000 PR bond.

4 of the men are facing charges related to misconduct in office. All are facing a charge of criminal conspiracy.

The solicitor says the office is still going through thousands of pages of correspondence between the parties. It is unclear whether more indictments or more people will be named.