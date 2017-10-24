Boy escapes abduction by jumping out of moving car in VA

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Kenbridge man has been arrested for the abduction of a 12-year-old boy by firearm, who escaped his kidnapper by jumping out of his moving car.

Eric Donte Harrison, 26, of 49 Busy Lane has been charged with abduction with intent to defile and use of a firearm in the commission of abduction.

The boy was walking east on Broad Street on Sunday afternoon when he said the man, whom he did not know, pulled over his car, displayed a handgun, and told him to get in the car. After the man asked the boy if he could kiss him, the boy jumped from the car on South Hill Road, where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, consisting of road abrasions and trauma to his collarbone. A witness saw the boy jump from the car and assisted him, then called 911.

Harrison was identified by police within two hours of the incident. He admitted to abducting the child but denied he used a handgun. Harrison’s black and tan 2000 model Chevy Blazer was found at his home, but the handgun was not found in his home or his car.

Harrison is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. The Kenbridge Sheriff’s Office asks the public to contact them with any information about Harrison.