GREER, SC (WSPA) – Surveillance cameras at a Greer business caught lightning striking a car.

It happened at Upstate Computer Services on Hwy 101 South across from BMW truck entrance.

The picture sent to use by KW Ray.

Ray says the lightning strike appears to hit the car – then goes through the sprinkler system and explodes the control panel for the sprinkler.

No one was hurt, according to Ray.