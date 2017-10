Greenville Co. women leaders deliver letter to Sheriff Lewis - Four women who are leaders in the Greenville County community, have delivered a letter to Sheriff Will Lewis, asking for his resignation. Le…

24th Annual Auction for a Cause coming up in Spartanburg. - The 2017 Action for a Cause is happening on November 3 and if you purchase tickets ahead of time, those dollars benefit Upstate charities di…

Horse therapy program celebrates 10 years in Upstate - Hope Remains Ranch is hosting a 10 year anniversary banquet 'Hope Lights' on Thursday, October 26th. The Wellford organization focuses on eq…

Trooper critically injured after crash on I-385; lanes reopened - GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is in critical condition Tuesday after being hurt in a crash on Interstate 38…

Python capable of eating pets, kids has neighborhood on edge - An escaped Burmese python is on the loose in a Manatee County neighborhood and residents are on edge.

Mom says special needs son was abused by school staff, has video - Images from that surveillance video show her 7-year-old son, who has autism, being dragged on the school floor.

Man tried to hire Marine to kill ex-girlfriend, deputies say - An Austin man is in Travis County Jail after authorities say he tried to hire a U.S. Marine to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Babysitter indicted for 12-year-old’s overdose death - Sheila Marie Hutchins has been indicted on charges that the child she was babysitting died from a fentanyl overdose.