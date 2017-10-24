Families recount surviving EF2 tornado in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We’re hearing more tales of survival from people impacted by Monday’s tornadoes.

Homes in Cherokee County were destroyed as people hunkered down inside them.

“Everything went black outside,” said Samantha Whisnant about the moments before the tornado. “I had them (sons) in the laundry room and one foot out when the ceiling collapsed.”

She said she was inside the home on West Diesel Drive with her sons Jaxon, 3, and Tanner, 6, when the storm hit.

“My ears started popping like I was going up a mountain and all the insulation was like snow,” she said. “We just started sliding and it felt like an eternity of course but I’m sure it was just 45 seconds, maybe a minute.”

As an EF2 tornado devoured the house she said she turned to her faith.

“My son just hollered we’re going to die, ‘momma, please don’t let me die’,” she said. “We stopped right where we were and we cried out to God.”

She said as soon as an escape seemed possible they headed to the back door.

“I just couldn’t get the door open and I heard.. I was yelling for help,” she said.

By that time, neighbor Jeremy George was rushing towards them.

“They’re back door was locked. I heard them screaming so I kicked the back door in as hard as I could – I don’t even know how I kicked it in,” George recalled.

Whisnant said the insulation was everywhere, even camouflaging their pet cat.

“I turned around and saw the cat,” she said. “He’s white but he was lying in a pile of insulation so all I saw were eyes and I grabbed him.”

“I just picked both the boys up and we took off running,” said George. “They had sheet rock and stuff on their heads. I got them out but they came out just screaming and crying.”

He said he didn’t hesitate helping when he noticed the home was destroyed.

“I just did what anybody else would’ve done,” he said. “I guess God just put me here today for some reason.”

Minutes away from their home, a family on Fairview Road near Highway 11 in Cherokee County had also been through the tornado.

“My wife and granddaughter, two great grand babies, my sister in law,” said Frankie Queen.

Frankie Queen says they heard the sound other tornado victims always remember.

“It was as loud as I’ve ever heard – sounded like a train sure enough,” he recalled. “The roof flew off the house, windows broke and it’s just amazing that we got out without anybody being injured.”

He said had one main thought as the tornado passed through.

“Just get us out of here alive,” he said, as his voice cracked. “The house and stuff can be replaced but the family can’t.”

He said he and his wife built the home back in 1961. “It’s memories there, you know,” he said.