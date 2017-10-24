Gray Court man pleads guilty to making counterfeit money

(WSPA) – A man has pled guilty to manufacturing counterfeit money, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

38-year-old Jamie Edward Cole could get 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for making and using counterfeit money, the release says.

According to evidence presented at the plea hearing, Cole manufactured and then used fake money at several stores throughout the Upstate.

Many of the illegal transactions were captured on the businesses’ video surveillance.

Also, Drake says when Cole was arrested, he had counterfeit currency on him.

This case was investigated by agents of the U.S. Secret Service, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Simpsonville Police Department, and the Greenville Police Department.

