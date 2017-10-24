GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Council held an emergency meeting tonight to discuss Will Lewis’ future as sheriff.

Most of the short meeting was held in executive session. County Council Chair Butch Kirven called for the special meeting yesterday, stating the need for all council members to sit down and discuss the situation.

Once out of executive session, Council discussed what they talked about. That included their lack of confidence in Sheriff Lewis to fulfill his duties based on his confessions of an affair with a subordinate. That short discussion followed with a unanimously approved resolution, in which they asked the Sheriff to resign.

Read the resolution here:

That confession came in a press conference last Thursday, where Lewis admitted to an extramarital affair, but denied any criminal wrong doing. The press conference follows a lawsuit filed by former assistant Savanah Nabors, claiming sexual assault and harassment.

During the meeting, Councilman Joe Dill reiterated his concern of potential misuse of taxpayer dollars. He will be asking for a vote on November 7th for a forensic audit of the Sheriff’s Office.

Four women leaders in the Greenville County Community and Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant also called for Lewis’ resignation.

According to South Carolina law, because Lewis is a public voted on official, only the Governor can remove him after an indictment of a crime of moral turpitude.

When Governor Henry McMaster was asked about the situation on Monday, he responded “‘I’m generally aware of the situation and I have not made a decision at this point nor do I know if there’s one to be made at this point.”

We reached out to Lewis directly and to the Sheriff’s Office for comment, to which neither responded immediately.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. Council asks sheriff to resign The Greenville County Council is holding a meeting tonight to discuss Will Lewis’ future as sheriff.

Bond granted for politicians indicted in criminal conspiracy case Bond has been set for the 5 politicians indicted for criminal conspiracy last week. Representative Rick Quinn and Senator John Courson have …

Surveillance cam catches lightning striking car in Greer Surveillance cameras at a Greer business caught lightning striking a car.

SC Lt. Gov. Bryant issues statement on Sheriff Lewis Kevin Bryant has issued a statement about the sexual assault and harassment claims surrounding Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis.

Polysols Inc. severely damaged by storm Monday Polysols Inc., a business on Simuel Rd. in Spartanburg was severely damaged by the storm on Monday.