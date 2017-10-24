Greenville Co. women leaders deliver letter to Sheriff Lewis

Four women who are leaders in the Greenville County community, have delivered a letter to Sheriff Will Lewis, asking for his resignation.

Lewis has chosen to remain in office during a SLED investigation into sexual harassment and assault claims, by a former assistant. Lewis admitted to an extramarital affair during a press conference last Thursday, but denied all criminal allegations.

Those claims are outlined here in a lawsuit: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit

The letter outlines two main issues as to why they want Lewis to step down,

“We see a conflict for you to continue to carry out your duties effectively. Specifically

in two areas: 1) finance and 2) overseeing the arrest, prosecution and investigations

for sexual harassment and sexual assault victims.

Please, for the greater good of our Greenville community and all the women who

have suffered as victims, resign and allow another law enforcement professional to

take control.”

It is expected for the women to also deliver a letter to Greenville County Council.

To read the full letter, click here: Will’s Resignation Demand Letter