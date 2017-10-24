Horse therapy program celebrates 10 years in Upstate

(WSPA)-Hope Remains Ranch is hosting a 10 year anniversary banquet ‘Hope Lights’ on Thursday, October 26th. The Wellford organization focuses on equine therapy for children.

The banquet is at First North Baptist North Spartanburg. Doors open at 6pm with the event starting at 6:30pm with a buffet dinner. Author, Kim Meeder, will speak to the crowd. Kim and her husband, Troy, began Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch over 25 years ago and rescue abused horses and pair them with hurting children to begin the healing process for both the horse and child.

For more information visit, https://hoperemains.org/special-events/.