SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has died a week after a vehicle crash in Spartanburg, according to Spartanburg Co. Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

The accident happened on Oct 16 on the 500 block of East Main St.

Dustin Arthur Hassett of Leawood Drive in Camp Croft died on Oct. 22 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Clevenger says the delay in reporting of his death was due to organ procurement.