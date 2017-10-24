Man sentenced in deadly hit & run in Candler

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced for a deadly hit an run in Candler.

Louie Anthony Cochran, Jr., 21, of Candler, NC was sentenced to 78 to 106 months for voluntary manslaughter and a consecutive term of 0 to 33 months for felony hit and run resulting in death or serious injury. Cochran will therefore serve a total sentence of not less than 98 months or more than 139 months for his part in acts that resulted in the death of Richard Jared Peters, 39 of Asheville, according to a release from District Attorney Todd Williams.

PREVIOUS STORY: Asheville, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a deadly hit and run.

The hit and run happened on March 5, 2016 around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Asheville Inn on Action Circle.

Investigators says Cochran was helping a friend, Jeremy Clontz to recover a vehicle that Clontz claimed was stolen from him.

They say Clontz had bought the vehicle from a third party named Jonathan Brazil.

Clontz got a tip that the vehicle was at the inn from another friend and dropped Cochran off at the Asheville Inn and gave him a key to the vehicle.

Investigators say Cochran was under the belief that the vehicle was owned by Clontz and it was stolen from him.

He got in, started the vehicle and backed out of the parking space and started forward.

Investigators say Jamie Rhinehart had also recently bought the vehicle from Brazil and started running toward the vehicle along with Peters.

The two were trying to stop Cochran from driving off when Peters slipped in front of the vehicle and was ran over by the front and back wheels of vehicle, according to investigators.

They say Cochran didn’t stop after hitting Peters.

Peters was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators say they were able to identify Clontz and Cochran even thought they didn’t have any prior ties to Peters.

They says Cochran confessed he was the driver of the vehicle that hit Peters. That vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Highlander, has still not been found.

“The evidence in this tragic and unusual case initially led investigators to suspect that Peters was killed during a vehicle theft. A first degree murder charge was therefore authorized by operation of the felony-murder rule. As the investigation matured, it became clear that Cochran set out to repossess his friend’s vehicle and that Cochran did not intend to steal the Highlander or harm Peters. In fact, Cochran and Peters had never met. Through victim-impact testimony received by the Court, it is clear that Richard Jared Peters was dearly loved by his family, and that their loss is inconsolable. The State appreciates the quality work of the Asheville Police Department and that the defendant has accepted responsibility for the acts that he did to cause Mr. Peters’ tragic death,” D.A. Todd Williams said.