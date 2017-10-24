Mom hits, kills 5-year-old son with car after school drop-off

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.

The boy was hit Tuesday morning outside Saint Francis de Sales School in Coventry Township, a few miles south of downtown Akron.

A spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the boy died at the scene. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name. He was from nearby Green.

The sheriff’s office says the initial investigation showed no indication that drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the collision. It remains under investigation.

WEWS-TV reports that investigators say the mother isn’t expected to face charges.

More stories you may like on 7News

ID of woman who died after tree fell on home in Gaffney A woman has died after a tree fell on a home on Robinson Street in Gaffney.

Greenville Co. Council asks sheriff to resign The Greenville County Council is holding a meeting tonight to discuss Will Lewis’ future as sheriff.

Bond granted for politicians indicted in criminal conspiracy case Bond has been set for the 5 politicians indicted for criminal conspiracy last week. Representative Rick Quinn and Senator John Courson have …

Surveillance cam catches lightning striking car in Greer Surveillance cameras at a Greer business caught lightning striking a car.

SC Lt. Gov. Bryant issues statement on Sheriff Lewis Kevin Bryant has issued a statement about the sexual assault and harassment claims surrounding Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis.