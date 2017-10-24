Chase ends in crash in Chesnee, suspect pepper sprayed deputy says sheriff

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A multi-county chase has ended with a crash in Chesnee, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis says a call went out from Rutherford Police, just after noon, about a stolen vehicle at the Food Lion.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office saw the vehicle and pulled it over.

That deputy was pepper sprayed by the driver of the car, according to Sheriff Francis.

The car took off and the chase started, according to the Sheriff.

Deputies chased the vehicle down 221 South into South Carolina, hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers says the chase started in Rutherford Co., NC and went into Spartanburg Co.

The suspect ran off the right side of the road, overturned and was ejected around Highway 11, right past Henderson Road.

They say the suspect, Carlos Wayne McAbee of Summerville, was taken to the hospital.

McAbee was alert and talking, according to Sheriff Francis. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office expects several warrants to be served on McAbee.