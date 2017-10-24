NC murder suspect added to FBI’s ’10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list

(WSPA) – A North Carolina murder suspect has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, according to a press release.

Investigators say 18-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Castillo is responsible for the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Charlotte.

The FBI is now asking for your help in finding Castillo and are offering a reward of up to $100,000.

Castillo is believed to have fled to Mexico in August of 2016 after killing Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le.

Her body was found just outside of Charlotte on August 27th.

The FBI says the case originally began as three separate missing person reports for Castillo, Ly Le, and Ahmia “Mia” Feaster.

The three worked together at a restaurant in Charlotte.

After investigating, police found evidence that Ly Le lent Castillo money.

Text messages between the two showed that Castillo wanted to meet on August 9th to repay the loan.

The victim’s car was found at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona on August 15th.

Investigators say Castillo and Feaster crossed the border into Mexico, and Feaster surrendered to authorities on October 20th.

She faces several state charges related to the murder, including accessory after the fact.

Castillo has family ties in Phoenix, AZ, but may be in San Francisco de los Romo or Pabellon de Arteaga in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes.

He also may have traveled to the states of Guanajuato or Veracruz.

Castillo is facing first-degree murder charges and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Castillo is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

He is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He speaks English and Spanish.

If you have any information about Castillo’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

More stories you may like on 7News

Surveillance cam catches lightning striking car in Greer Surveillance cameras at a Greer business caught lightning striking a car.

SC Lt. Gov. Bryant issues statement on Sheriff Lewis Kevin Bryant has issued a statement about the sexual assault and harassment claims surrounding Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis.

Polysols Inc. severely damaged by storm Monday Polysols Inc., a business on Simuel Rd. in Spartanburg was severely damaged by the storm on Monday.

EF-2 tornado hit Cherokee Co. A house on West Diesel Rd. in Cherokee Co. was severely damaged by the storm on Monday.

EF-2 Tornadoes hit Spartanburg, Cherokee, Rutherford Co. A final assessment including specific details of the damage, path, and length are expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Info…