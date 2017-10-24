NC Republicans fight to dismiss bathroom bill lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina say a federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit involving the replacement for the state’s bathroom bill.

Leaders are calling for the replacement before considering another deal pushed by Governor Roy Cooper.

The governor’s deal would affirm gender identity as the basis for restroom access.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger filed a brief arguing the judge lacked authority to consider the case in part because LGBT people who sued haven’t shown they’ve been injured by the law.