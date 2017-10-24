O’Reilly: Sex allegations led to death of Eric Bolling’s son

Bill O'Reilly
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly has apologized for saying the death of his former Fox News colleague’s son was related to sexual harassment allegations against the father.

O’Reilly said in a New York Times podcast Monday: “Eric Bolling’s son is dead. He’s dead because of allegations made — in my opinion and I know this to be true — against Mr. Bolling.” Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling died Sept. 8 in Colorado.

Fox News announced hours earlier that it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who was suspended in August following allegations he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Bolling told The Times that O’Reilly’s comment was “beyond inappropriate.” Bolling says his son’s death “was in no way connected” to his parting from Fox News.

Bolling accepted O’Reilly’s apology on Twitter . Fox News fired O’Reilly in April amid sexual misconduct allegations.