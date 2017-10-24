Police still investigating murder of Simpsonville woman 1 year later

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a Simpsonville woman.

Investigators say Catherine Boyter-Blauvelt was killed by her estranged husband, 29-year-old John Tufton Blauvelt, on October 24, 2016.

Catherine was found dead in an abandoned house on SE Main Street in Simpsonville on October 26th.

Police say there are active warrants on John Blauvelt, but it is known that he has fled South Carolina.

He was last seen in the area of Oregon and Washington state, police say.

If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of John Blauvelt, you are asked to contact Investigator Keith Morecraft with the Simpsonville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (864) 967-9536.

You can remain anonymous.

More stories you may like on 7News

Surveillance cam catches lightning striking car in Greer Surveillance cameras at a Greer business caught lightning striking a car.

SC Lt. Gov. Bryant issues statement on Sheriff Lewis Kevin Bryant has issued a statement about the sexual assault and harassment claims surrounding Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis.

Polysols Inc. severely damaged by storm Monday Polysols Inc., a business on Simuel Rd. in Spartanburg was severely damaged by the storm on Monday.

EF-2 tornado hit Cherokee Co. A house on West Diesel Rd. in Cherokee Co. was severely damaged by the storm on Monday.

EF-2 Tornadoes hit Spartanburg, Cherokee Co. A final assessment including specific details of the damage, path, and length are expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Info…