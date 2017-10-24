Power outage closes 2 schools in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–District 7 has closed Whitlock Flexible Learning Center and Chapman Elementary School Tuesday, October 24 due to a power outage in both schools. Students and staff are not to report to school today. Power is expected to be restored later today.

