Power outage closes 2 schools in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–District 7 has closed Whitlock Flexible Learning Center and Chapman Elementary School Tuesday, October 24 due to a power outage in both schools. Students and staff are not to report to school today. Power is expected to be restored later today.

For a list of more closings and delays, click here.

