SC Lt. Gov. Bryant issues statement on Sheriff Lewis

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant has issued a statement about the sexual assault and harassment claims surrounding Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis.

An adulterous affair is bad enough but the sexual abuse of a subordinate demands that Sheriff Lewis resign immediately. Women should never be subjected to this kind of behavior in the workforce. He’s not only disgraced his family but he’s also disgraced law enforcement across the state of South Carolina.

THE LAWSUIT

A woman claiming that Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her while she was employed by the Sheriff’s Office, has filed a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Savanah Nabors, names Sheriff Will Lewis, Greenville County, Greenville County Administrator Jospeh Kernell, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit states that Nabors was hired by the Sheriff, shortly after he took office to be his assistant to “go everywhere the Sheriff went”. That included meetings, conferences, speeches, officer shootings, murders, crime scenes, training, and press conferences.

The lawsuit alleges that the sexual harassment began almost immediately after Nabors began working and got worse as time passed.

The lawsuit details times where Nabors said Lewis would comment on her appearance, calling her gorgeous, stunning, and sexy. The lawsuit also states that Nabors was given special privileges, like new cars and private trips to the BMW Performance track with the Sheriff.

Nabors alleges she was sexually assaulted by Lewis during a work trip to Charlotte this March.

When back in Greenville, Nabors says she attempted to report the Sheriff’s actions to others in the Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit claims when she did this, she was told to resign by Lewis, which she did in April of this year.

The details of the claims, including recorded conversations between Lewis and Nabors, are contained within the lawsuit filing, which you can read here: Savanah Nabors Lawsuit

LEWIS DENIES ACCUSATIONS, SAYS HE HAD CONSENSUAL ENCOUNTER

Lewis said he had an affair, but denied accusations made against him in a recently filed lawsuit.

“I did have a consensual encounter earlier this year and for that, deeply sorry doesn’t cover it, but that’s all I can say,” Lewis told reporters.

While admitting to a relationship with Nabors, Lewis went on to deny any criminal wrongdoing.

I do want to be clear about one thing. The allegations of rape, stalking, harassment, that is completely 100 percent false,” Lewis said. He went on to say, “The encounter that I had was tremendously and deeply regrettable. One that was a moral failure and that’s one that I have to take up with my family.