Taco Bell testing ‘Chocoladilla’ made with Kit-Kat bars

(WFLA/CNN) – Taco Bell is testing out a new dessert.

It’s similar to a quesadilla, but the “Chocoladilla” has a Kit-Kat bar melted inside the tortilla, rather than melted cheese.

The restaurant has already tested the product at locations in the United Kingdom and word is, they will soon be available at certain restaurants in Wisconsin.

The Chocoladilla sells for just a dollar.

