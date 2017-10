Teacher accused of flipping special needs student out of desk

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County, Florida teacher faces child abuse and cruelty towards a child charges after deputies say she used extreme measures to get a special needs student out of a desk.

Authorities say Donna Dixon, a teacher at Escambia Westgate School, flipped a desk that the female student was sitting in because the student would not get out as Dixon requested.

The arrest report says the student then hit a large plastic cart and landed with her back on the floor while still in the desk.

According to the report, Dixon refused to help the student and left the classroom. The student complained of having a sore neck.

Dixon has been suspended from the school since October 11.

Our affiliate in the area has reached out to officials from the district but have not yet received a response.

Dixon’s bond was set at $10,000.

