Tornado confirmed in Rutherford Co.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Rutherford Co. on Tuesday.

They say the tornado tracked from extreme southeast Rutherford County along the Highway 221A corridor into western Cleveland Co.

The preliminary rating is an EF-1.

They say their team is continuing to survey damage along the continuation of this

path in Burke, Catawba, Alexander, and Caldwell Counties.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement late this evening or tomorrow.