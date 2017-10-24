Trooper involved in crash on I-385; lanes closed

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– A State Trooper has been involved in a crash on I-385 and southbound lanes are closed. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, the wreck happened near Bridges Road. There are injuries with the crash. Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Bridges Road and the drivers are asked to find another route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

Deputies say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more details will be released as they become available.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

