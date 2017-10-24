What’s the top Halloween costume this year? Google knows

WNCN/WSPA Published:
Credit: AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WSPA) – Google has released an interactive map revealing the top Halloween costumes across the nation and locally.

(Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Across the U.S., Wonder Woman comes in at No. 1. The record-smashing movie starring Gal Gadot no doubt catapulted the Justice League member to the top.

Right behind Woman Woman is the Joker’s bride – Harley Quinn. Despite its mixed reviews (OK, terrible reviews), last year’s Suicide Squad pushed its skimpily-clad Quinn into major popularity.

A clown, unicorn, and rabbit round out the top five nationally.

In South Carolina, some of the most popular costumes include Harley Quinn and a lion.

The most popular costume choice in Spartanburg is a witch.

More stories you may like on 7News